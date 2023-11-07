October obliterated temperature records, virtually guaranteeing 2023 will be hottest year on record

October was the fifth straight month that Earth set a record for the hottest month in recorded history. And it did so by a big margin compared to the Octobers of pre-industrial times — 1.7 degrees Celsius. The Copernicus Climate Change service also said Wednesday that 2023 is now virtually certain to be the hottest year on record. Samantha Burgess, deputy director for the European agency, said the amount by which Earth is smashing temperature records is shocking. Extreme hot weather caused by human-caused climate change and coupled with a powerful El Nino this year has been shattering records around the world.

