Need some fall comfort foods? Flavorful twists on 2 classics, apples and bread

The smells of warm apple pie or fresh baked bread are one of the pleasures of fall. Especially in today’s anxiety-provoking world, there’s a welcoming spot at home for cozy comfort foods. For a flavorful twist, home experts suggest using apples as the theme of a party to celebrate the season. Consider apple tastings, with different varieties sliced on a board and descriptions of each printed out. Or spiced cider bars for a group, spiked or not. Perhaps a gathering to make caramel apples. As for bread, consider a pull-apart loaf, either homemade or store-bought.

