Nashville police chief confirms authenticity of leaked Covenant school shooter’s writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Police Chief John Drake says he’s “disturbed” over the unauthorized release of writings from the shooter who killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School in March. Drake confirmed the authenticity of the writings in a statement late Monday evening. Earlier that day, conservative commentator Steven Crowder released what he said were three images of Audrey Hale’s writings from the day of the March 27 shooting. The news quickly sparked calls for an investigation as local and state leaders initially declined to verify the authenticity of the writings. Meanwhile, Metro Nashville Police Department has stated that the photos were not “crime scene images.”

