More Bukele critics join effort seeking to nullify El Salvador leader’s candidacy for re-election

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — As El Salvador President Nayib Bukele seeks re-election, a growing number of voices have called for electoral authorities to annul the populist leader’s candidacy, arguing that it’s a clear violation of the country’s constitution. Bukele has gained the unwavering support of many in his Central American nation after his fierce crackdown on the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs transformed the day-to-day lives of many of the 6.5 million Salvadorans previously terrorized by the gangs. But many experts and international watchdogs say that has come at the expense of human rights and Bukele’s heavy handed moves have slowly eaten away at the nation’s already delicate democracy.

