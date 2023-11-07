Military-ruled Myanmar hosts joint naval exercise with Russia, its close ally and top arms supplier

BANGKOK (AP) — State media in Myanmar says the military-run Southeast Asian nation is holding its first joint naval exercise with Russia. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper says the two nations are carrying out maneuvers in the Andaman Sea. Russia is a major supporter and arms supplier of Myanmar’s military government, which was installed after the army seized power and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Russia defends Myanmar’s military government in international forums, and the ruling generals return the favor by generally supporting Moscow’s foreign policy agenda.

