Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists in undocumented migrant crackdown

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international media watchdog is urging Pakistan not to deport more than 200 Afghan journalists who fled their homeland after the Taliban regained control in August 2021 as U.S and NATO forces withdrew following more than two decades of war. The plea by Reporters Without Borders comes a week after Pakistan launched a crackdown on undocumented foreigners, mostly an estimated 1.7 million Afghans. The crackdown began Nov. 1 after the expiration of a monthlong grace period for unregistered foreigners to leave voluntarily. Nearly 270,000 Afghans have returned home to avoid arrest and forced expulsion. Reporters Without Borders says deporting the journalists would expose them to great danger.

By MUNIR AHMED and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

