WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Capitol Police say they searched the area and his belongings after his arrest in a park outside Senate office buildings, across from Washington’s Union Station. Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.” Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.