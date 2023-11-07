Law and order and the economy are focus of the British government’s King’s Speech

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government is setting out a pre-election policy slate including tougher sentences for criminals and measures to tame inflation and boost economic growth. The plans will be included in the King’s Speech read out by King Charles III at the State Opening of Parliament. The speech is written by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government and outlines its legislative plans for the next year. It’s likely the last such speech before a national election next year. There is likely to be a strong focus on law and order, an area where the Conservatives think they have an edge over the Labour opposition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.