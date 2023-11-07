GOP senators are meeting with Sen. Tuberville to urge him to drop blockade on military nominations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are holding a meeting to confront Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville about his blockade of almost 400 military nominations, an effort to find a path forward as the senator has dug in on his protest of a Pentagon abortion policy. The unusual meeting on Tuesday called by GOP senators comes after a handful of Senate Republicans held the floor for hours last week in frustration, calling up 61 of the military nominations only for Tuberville to stand up and object every time. The Senate has traditionally approved large groups of military nominations by voice vote, but just one senator’s objection can upend that process.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

