Blinken, senior diplomats seek G7 unity on Israel-Hamas war and other global crises
By MATTHEW LEE and MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Fresh from a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shifts his intense diplomacy on the Israel-Hamas war to Asia. Blinken is appealing for the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies to forge consensus on how to deal with the crisis. As he and his G7 counterparts begin their final day of talks in Japan, Blinken wants the group to show unity as it has over Russia’s war in Ukraine and other issues and prevent existing differences on Gaza from deepening. While Gaza will be a major focus of the meeting, the Ukraine war, North Korea, and concerns about China’s increasing global assertiveness will also be on the agenda.