At least 7 civilians killed and 20 others wounded after a minibus exploded in the Afghan capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others, authorities said. This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks. Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said Tuesday the explosion took place in the western part of the city in Dashti Barchi area. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, but police has launched an investigation. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but affiliates of the Islamic State group have targeted in the past Shiite schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area. IS has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

