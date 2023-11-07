Alexander Payne on the inspirations of ‘The Holdovers’ and the movies that shaped him

NEW YORK (AP) — A deep affection for cinema tends to run alongside the moviemaking for Alexander Payne. “The Holdovers” is his attempt to make not just a ’70-set film but an actual ’70s film, styled after some of the movies he grew up with. In an interview, Payne says some of the films that defined him as a young moviegoer and deeply influenced “The Holdovers” include “The Graduate,” “The Landlord,” “Harold and Maude,” “The Last Detail,” “Klute,” “Paper Moon” and “All the President’s Men.” “The Holdovers,” starring Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa, expands theatrically Friday.

