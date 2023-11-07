A Utah woman who had leg amputated after dog attack has died, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A 63-year-old Utah woman who had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son’s dogs in her yard in a Salt Lake City suburb last week has died. Police in Taylorsville say the woman died Monday. The woman called 911 on Oct. 31. Responding officers found her still surrounded by an adult male pit bull, a female pit bull and their five puppies. They used pepper spray to drive them away so they could get over the fence. Officers had to shoot the adult female dog after it broke loose. The remaining dogs were surrendered by the owner.

