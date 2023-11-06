Who was Muhlaysia Booker? Here’s what to know after the man accused of killing her pleaded guilty

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of a transgender Dallas woman about a month after she was beaten in a separate attack that was caught on video has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old Kendrell Lyles entered a guilty plea Monday just before jury selection was set to begin in his murder trial in the death of 22-year-old Muhlaysia Booker. Authorities do not believe the previous attack on Booker was related to the murder. The violence that befell Booker in her short life exemplifies threats faced by transgender people, and especially Black transgender women, across the U.S.

