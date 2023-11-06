Ukraine says 19 troops killed by missile at an awards ceremony. Zelenskyy calls it avoidable tragedy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has confirmed that 19 service members were killed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia during a military awards ceremony. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it’s a “tragedy that could’ve been avoided” and the defense minister has ordered an investigation into why the event was held so close to front lines. The announcement came as officials say Russian drone and missile strikes wounded eight people in Odesa and damaged an art museum that is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show damage done by a Ukrainian missile strike on a Russian naval ship.

