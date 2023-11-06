This holiday season, the mean ol’ Grinch gets a comedy podcast series hosted by James Austin Johnson
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — What would the mean ol’ Grinch be doing in 2023? Would that Christmas sad sack be hosting a cooking show on TikTok? Writing long essays for Substack? No, you know what he’d be doing — a podcast. “The Grinch Holiday Talk Show” arrives this holiday season with James Austin Johnson of “Saturday Night Live” fame voicing the Grinch and a new celebrity guest every episode. Listeners can expect prank phone calls, comedy bits, the Grinch messing with his dog Max and freaking out when his heart jumps in size. The series is available now and it kicks off with Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East as the first guest.