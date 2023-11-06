Sudan’s military conflict is getting closer to South Sudan and Abyei, UN envoy warns

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for the Horn of Africa is warning that the conflict between Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary force now in its seventh month is getting closer to South Sudan and the disputed Abyei region. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh pointed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Force’s recent seizures of the airport and oil field in Belila. She told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the conflict was affecting bilateral relations between Sudan and South Sudan with consequences that are concerning to South Sudan’s leaders. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military and the RSF exploded into open warfare.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.