Senate Republicans outline border security measures they want as a condition for aiding Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have released a sweeping set of U.S. border security proposals as a condition for sending more aid to Ukraine, laying out a draft plan to resume construction on parts of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, curtail humanitarian parole for people who cross into the United States and make it more difficult for migrants to qualify for asylum. President Joe Biden last month sent Congress a $105 billion proposal for aid to Ukraine and Israel, along with $14 billion for managing the managing the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. But Republicans have said the White House proposals do not have enough teeth.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

