Rhode Island could elect its first Black representative to Congress

Rhode Island voters could make history Tuesday by electing the state’s first Black representative to Congress or return the seat last held by Republicans in the 1990s to a GOP candidate. Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard are vying for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat. Whoever wins will fill the office left vacant when former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline stepped down this summer to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Amo, a former White House aide, served in the Obama and Biden administrations. Leonard spent three decades in the Marine Corps, including multiple overseas deployments.

