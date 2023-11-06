Republican Peter Meijer, who supported Trump’s impeachment, enters Michigan’s US Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican former congressman Peter Meijer has announced he’ll run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in 2024. The Senate run Meijer announced Monday comes after he was ousted from his House seat by a Republican primary opponent in 2022. Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in 2021 following the deadly mob siege of the Capitol. Meijer is an heir to a Midwestern grocery store empire. Meijer’s name recognition and fundraising ability make him a formidable candidate. But questions still linger about if Meijer can survive a Republican primary in a state that voted for Trump in 2016. Meijer joins former congressman Mike Rogers in the Republican primary.

