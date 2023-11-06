‘Priscilla’ stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi on trust, Sofia and souvenirs

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s new film, now playing in theaters nationwide. But unlike Baz Luhrmann’s glitzy, Elvis-centric spectacle from last year, this story is from Priscilla’s point of view. Spaeny and Elordi spoke to The Associated Press about the whirlwind shoot, Coppola’s calm set and establishing a trust with one another to get to the heart of a complicated relationship. It’s already been a breakout moment for Spaeny, who may have less lines than Elordi but is getting plenty of awards buzz for the depth of emotion she can convey without dialogue.

