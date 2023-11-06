One of Virginia’s key election battlegrounds involves a candidate who endured sex scandal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As Democrats seek to gain control of the Virginia House of Delegates, one key race hinges on a candidate whose campaign was upended by revelations she engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website. Susanna Gibson is running Tuesday against Republican businessman David Owen in one of the state’s most competitive districts in suburban Richmond. Gibson stayed in the race even after reports in September about her participation in livestreamed sex, which included soliciting payments from viewers in exchange for specific acts. Gibson accused Republicans of dirty politics and focused her campaign on abortion rights.

