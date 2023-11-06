Northeast China sees first major blizzard this season and forecasters warn of record snowfall

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy snow has blanketed swaths of China’s northeastern region, shutting schools and halting transportation in the first major snowstorm of the season. Major highways in the northeastern city of Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, were closed and flights canceled. The National Meteorological Center said Monday that snowfall is expected to breakthrough the historical records for the same period. Heavy snowstorms are expected to continue in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces, with snow depth reaching 7.9 inches in some places.

