New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season. It’s the first high-profile hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over his hometown team early last month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.