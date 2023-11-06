Myanmar resistance claims first capture of a district capital from the military government

BANGKOK (AP) — Resistance groups fighting Myanmar’s military government have reportedly seized control of a district capital in a northern section of the country in a four-day offensive that captured a police station and state offices. Residents, the country’s major opposition organization and media reports say Kawlin in Sagaing region is the first administrative capital seized by the resistance forces in fighting against the army since it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Sagaing has been a stronghold of armed resistance to the army, which has responded with major offensives using ground troops supported by artillery and air strikes.

