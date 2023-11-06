Moldova’s pro-Western government hails elections despite mayoral losses in capital and key cities

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s ruling pro-European party has lost a bid for the mayorship of the country’s capital and other key cities despite victories in many areas in local elections that were overshadowed by accusations of Russia’s meddling. Lilian Carp of the Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, lost out to incumbent Chisinau mayor, Ion Ceban, who won just over 50% of the capital’s vote. Before Ceban set up a pro-European party last year, he was widely considered to hold a pro-Russian stance. In recent years, Moldova has looked to foster closer ties with its Western partners and was granted EU candidate status in June last year.

BY STEPHEN McGRATH and AUREL OBREJA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.