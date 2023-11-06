Maine voters to decide fate of electric utilities, tribal obligations in off-year election

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters face a busy ballot on Tuesday in an off-year election dominated by a decision over whether to replace the state’s two much-criticized private electric utilities. Voters also are deciding whether to restore language about honoring obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of the constitution. Other referendums included a vote on whether to attempt to curb influence from foreign governments and entities on state politics. The state’s busy slate of referendums comes a year before Maine will likely once again emerge as a battleground for a Congressional seat and a presidential electoral vote in its more conservative 2nd Congressional District.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

