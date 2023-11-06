Maine man sentenced to 15 years for mosque attack plot

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A 19-year-old from Maine accused of producing homemade explosive devices and making plans to attack a mosque has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Xavier Pelkey of Waterville entered an agreement with prosecutors in April in which he pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists while a second charge was dropped. Law enforcement officials said Pelkey was in communication with two juveniles about conducting a mass shooting at a Shiite mosque in the Chicago area. Officials said Pelkey planned to contribute firearms, ammunition and explosives. He was sentenced Monday in Bangor, Maine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.