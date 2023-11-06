Jeff Tweedy is a prolific songwriter and poignant lyricist. So why does writing scare him?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Tweedy is known to fans as a prolific songwriter and poignant lyricist. So it may come as a surprise that the front man of the Grammy-winning band, Wilco, has long found the act of writing intimidating. But as he gears up to release his third book on Tuesday, Tweedy admits the task of writing no longer daunts him the way it once did. Having already tackled a memoir and a “how to” book on songwriting, Tweedy now shifts his attention to other musicians and the ways their art has influenced him in “World Within a Song.”

