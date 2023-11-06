Italy grants citizenship to a terminally ill British baby after a Vatican hospital offers her care

ROME (AP) — An 8-month-old terminally ill British girl has been granted Italian citizenship after a court in Britain authorized the withdrawal of life-supporting invasive treatment. It’s the latest case where doctors and parents in Britain have sparred over treatment of terminally ill children. Indi Gregory’s family hopes citizenship will add heft to their fight to allow her to be transferred to Italy. The Vatican’s pediatric hospital has offered to care for her. Italy’s Cabinet, citing “preeminent humanitarian values,” met Monday to grant Indi citizenship. She has a fatal metabolic disorder known as mitochondrial disease, and progressive brain damage has left her dependent on life support. A British judge says there’s no evidence experimental treatments would improve her quality of life.

