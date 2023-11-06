Iowa to pay $10 million to siblings of adopted teen girl who died of starvation in 2017

Iowa is set to pay $10 million to the siblings of an adopted 16-year-old girl who starved to death in 2017. A state board approved payments on Monday of $5 million each to two of Sabrina Ray’s siblings. Ray weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished when authorities found her dead. Ray’s adoptive parents were convicted of kidnapping and child endangerment. They received lengthy prison sentences. A state watchdog found in 2020 that Ray’s life could have been saved if social workers had investigated more thoroughly. Her siblings claimed they also experienced severe physical abuse and torture by the Rays. They accused the state of lack of oversight.

