Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s cultural minister has fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest and accused him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors. The dismissal on Monday came after Hungary’s government determined that five photos on display at the prestigious World Press Photo exhibition violated the law. The law restricts children’s access to content that depicts homosexuality or gender change. The director says he did not accept the decision and that neither he nor the museum had deliberately violated the law.

