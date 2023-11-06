Germany’s Scholz faces pressure to curb migration as he meets state governors

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to meet Germany’s 16 state governors to address ways to deal with large numbers of migrants, an issue that has become a huge political problem for the government. Shelters for migrants and refugees are filling up and Scholz, who faces enormous pressure from the opposition and elsewhere to halt that trend, has said that “too many are coming.” The country also has seen more than 1 million Ukrainians arrive since the start of Russia’s war in their homeland. Scholz faces pressure for results at Monday’s meeting with the state governors, who want more money from the federal government to deal with the costs of hosting migrants.

