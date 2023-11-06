Florida lawmakers to begin special session by expressing support of Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will return to the Capitol for a special session that will allow lawmakers to express their support for Israel and give Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis more talking points as he campaigns for president. When the session starts on Monday, lawmakers will consider new sanctions against Iran, which has supported Hamas. They will also vote on resolutions expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself. They’ll also consider a $35 million grant program to help secure Jewish schools, synagogues and institutions. Republican lawmakers called the session after Hamas militants attacked Israeli citizens last month.

