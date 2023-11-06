‘Doc’ Antle of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering

Federal officials say an exotic wildlife preserve owner famous from the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has plead guilty to animal trafficking and money laundering. According to a U.S. Justice Department news release, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle oversaw the sale or purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers and a juvenile chimpanzee. All of the animals are protected as endangered species. Antle faces a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, fines up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release for each count. It’s the latest fallout for subjects of the documentary about the tiger trade. Joe Exotic, the show’s star, is serving 21 years in prison for trying to hire two men to kill an animal welfare activist.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

