Climate activists smash glass protecting Velazquez’s Venus painting in London’s National Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The group Just Stop Oil says two climate change protesters have smashed a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velázquez oil painting at London’s National Gallery. The two activists targeted Velázquez’s “The Toilet of Venus,” also known as “The Rokeby Venus,” with small hammers. Photos showed the protective glass panel punctured with several holes. Just Stop Oil has previously led similar protests targeting famous artworks and public buildings. It said Monday’s action was to demand Britain’s government immediately halt all licensing for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the U.K. The National Gallery said two people were arrested and the painting has been removed from display so conservators can examine it.

