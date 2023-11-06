Chile says Cuban athletes who reportedly deserted at Pan American Games haven’t requested asylum

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s government says it has received no requests for asylum from Cuban athletes who reportedly abandoned their visiting national team after participating in the Pan American Games that ended over the weekend. Chilean government spokesperson Camila Vallejo says that “so far, none of these athletes have made any kind of request” to authorities. Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve cautioned against calling the situation a defection, saying that the athletes are lawfully in the country for up to three months. The alleged desertion involves five members of Cuba’s female field hockey team and one male track-and-field athlete, and was first reported by Cuban journalist Francys Romero. Local media say a seventh Cuban athlete may also have left

