Broadcast, audio companies will be eligible for Pulitzer Prizes, for work on digital sites

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes will soon be accepting entries from broadcast and audio outlets, although primarily for written work. Historically, these companies have been barred from entry. But the Pulitzers are making the change to recognize that so many operations are digital now, and companies like CNN and NPR have sites with extensive written work. An NBC News executive says that it’s only fair, since at outlet like The New York Times has won broadcast-oriented awards for video work that the company produces. The change will be in effect for the 2024 awards, which begin accepting entries in December.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.