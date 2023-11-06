Beshear hopes abortion debate will help him win another term as governor in GOP-leaning Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican challenger Daniel Cameron have reached the end of their hard-hitting campaign for governor in Kentucky. After months of sparring over abortion and the economy, they’ll await the verdict from voters Tuesday. Their showdown offers an off-year test for competing messages that could foreshadow strategies in next year’s national contests. Beshear slammed Cameron for supporting the state’s abortion ban, which lacks exceptions for rape or incest. Cameron scrambled to find his footing in the new era of abortion politics since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Cameron tried tapping into discontent with the post-pandemic inflationary surge.

