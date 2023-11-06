Australia’s Albanese calls for free and unimpeded trade with China on his visit to Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is calling for the “full resumption of free and unimpeded trade” with China in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Albanese is making the first visit by an Australian leader to China in seven years. He said climate change, food security and transnational crime are areas in which the two nations can cooperate. Geostrategic competition must be handled “through dialogue and through understanding,” he said, in apparent reference to heightened tensions between China and the United States.

