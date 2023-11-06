AP survey finds 55 of 69 schools in major college football now sell alcohol at stadiums on game day
By LARRY LAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For many years in college football, the booze flowed only outside the stadiums at tailgates. Not anymore. Selling beer and wine has become the norm. According to a survey by The Associated Press of Power Five conference schools and Notre Dame, 55 of 69 of them sell alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums on game days. That’s up dramatically over the past decade. Experts say it is a reliable revenue stream. The trend picked up in 2019 after the Southeastern Conference cleared the way for alcohol sales at football stadiums.