‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is off to Delaware give out more money for trains

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promoting new cash for Amtrak. He’s off to Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops in Bear, Delaware, on Monday to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington. His remarks will be held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired. The White House says investments will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs. And the money comes from Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which is one of several legislative accomplishments he will tout during his reelection campaign.

By SEUNG MIN KIM The Associated Press

