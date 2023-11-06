7 bystanders wounded in shooting at Texas college homecoming party, authorities say

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) — Authorities outside of Houston are searching for the people responsible for a shooting at a large college homecoming event that left seven wounded. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office says gunfire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday night at a Prairie View A&M University homecoming party near the school’s campus. That’s about 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston. Detectives arrived at the “trail ride pasture party” and found two men, two women and a male minor had been shot. The sheriff’s office says they suffered gunshot wounds that appeared not to be life threatening. Authorities believe that all seven victims were bystanders.

