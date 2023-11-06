5 Republicans will be on stage for the third presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The field of candidates onstage for the third Republican presidential debate will be the smallest yet. The Republican National Committee says five candidates will participate in Wednesday night’s debate in Miami. They are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Former President Donald Trump, the field’s current front-runner, is yet again skipping the debate and holding an event of his own. The escalating qualification markers have become increasingly difficult for candidates to satisfy. Former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his campaign last month, avoiding the ignominy of failing to qualify.

