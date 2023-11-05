What to stream this week: Chris Stapleton, Call of Duty, ‘The Killer,’ Tim Allen’s Santa return
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include country superstar Chris Stapleton’s fifth studio album, Michael Fassbender playing a hitman in David Fincher’s “The Killer” and Tim Allen putting on his Santa suit for season two of “The Santa Clauses.” “The Buccaneers” is Apple TV+’s eight-episode series answer to “Bridgerton,” featuring attractive young people in London in the late 1800s with contemporary dialogue and corsets, while Octavia Spencer executive produces the new series “FEDS,” which goes inside the FBI to reveal details of some of their most unusual and high-profile cases. Fans of Albert Brooks also get a documentary which features Chris Rock, Steven Spielberg and David Letterman.