Washington Post names veteran media executive Will Lewis as its new publisher and CEO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post has named veteran media executive Will Lewis to serve as its new CEO and publisher. Lewis is joining the newspaper at a moment when one of the American news industry’s most storied outlets is struggling against the economic headwinds facing U.S. media companies. News of Lewis’s appointment was announced by the Post on Saturday. Lewis is currently the founder, CEO and publisher of The News Movement, a social-first media business targeting a Gen Z audience. He served as CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020, and was chief creative officer of News Corp. and group general manager for News Corp. in the United Kingdom.

