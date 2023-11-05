South Korea plans to launch its 1st military spy satellite on Nov. 30
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to launch its first domestically built spy satellite at the end of this month as part of its efforts to better monitor rival North Korea. The plan was unveiled days after North Korea failed to follow through on its vow to make a third attempt to launch its own reconnaissance satellite in October. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Monday that the country’s first military spy satellite will be launched from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base on Nov. 30. Under a contract with SpaceX, South Korea plans to launch four more spy satellites by 2025.