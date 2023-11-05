Skip to Content
More fruit pouches for kids are being recalled because of illnesses that are linked to lead

Published 11:01 AM

By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received more reports of illness linked to lead-tainted pouches of apple cinnamon fruit puree marketed for children. At least seven illnesses in five states have been reported. Schnucks Markets and Weis Market, announced recalls of their cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the cinnamon applesauce pouches. Lead is toxic to people of all ages, but it can be especially harmful to children.

Associated Press

