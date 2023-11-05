Mississippi has a history of voter suppression. Many see signs of change as Black voters reengage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s long history of voter suppression has created widespread voter fatigue among Black residents in a state where they account for nearly 40% of the population. But this year’s elections have given reason for renewed optimism. The governor’s race appears competitive and is attracting national attention. Tuesday’s election also happens to be the first one to be held without the burden of an unusual post-Reconstruction constitutional provision that had made it virtually impossible for Black candidates to win on a statewide basis. Five Black candidates are running for statewide office and are hoping to become the first Black Mississippians to win one of those posts.

