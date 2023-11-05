Inside the Joe Biden-Mike Johnson relationship: Greetings, briefings and clashes over foreign aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The relationship between President Joe Biden and new House Speaker Mike Johnson will be one of the most important in Washington over the next year. The two are just trying to get to know each other at this point, but already there’s been clear disagreement, especially about how the Louisiana Republican handled Israel aid in the House. Johnson’s decisions have given some insight to the White House about how the speaker will govern. Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator from Louisiana who knows the new speaker well, says Johnson is a “straight shooter” and that means the White House will “know what he’s thinking.”

